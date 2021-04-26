April 26, 2021

William Parsons

Published 4:19 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

William T. Parsons, 93, of Ironton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family military graveside services will take place at a later date.

Final resting place will be in Linnville Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

