Raceland tunnel to be closed Wednesday and Thursday

RACELAND, Ky. — Due to maintenance work, the KY 244 railroad tunnel at Raceland, Kentucky, will be closed from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

When the tunnel is closed, all traffic that normally uses KY 244 to travel between Raceland and Worthington should detour using U.S. 23 to Russell to access KY 244 at Ferry Street or use other local routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.