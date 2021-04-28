Carolyn McDaniels

Jan. 4, 1930–April 27, 2021

Carolyn Louise McDaniels, 91, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at a local nursing home facility.

Mrs. McDaniels was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Peru, Indiana, a daughter to the late Owen and Marquerite (Barth) Slusser.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James B. McDaniels, who passed away June 3, 2004.

Mrs. McDaniels was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was a former account for Dawson-Thompson Oil Company, Ironton Tribune and C&O Railroad.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by son, James E. McDaniels.

She is survived by a son, Paul D. (Chris) McDaniels, of Ironton; a daughter, Lisa (Greg) Haynes, of Ironton; three grandchildren, Kilah McDaniels, Tyler McDaniels and Seth Haynes; and a great-grandchild, Phoenix McDaniels.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Minister Jim Williams officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the McDaniels family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation be made to Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 412, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.