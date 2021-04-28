April 28, 2021

Charles Lawhon Sr.

Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Charles Lawhon Sr.

Charles Chuck Lawhon Sr., 56, of Proctorville, died on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial gathering will be held 11 a.m. –Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

