Community calendar

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Today

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

Thursday

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym,14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, to consider the employment of a public employee and to discuss the proposed on-campus health clinic. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, this meeting will be open to the public and broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com.

Friday

South Point Clean-Up Day

The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.

Rome Township Clean-Up Day

Rome Township, the clean-up day at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.

Rummage Sale

Lucinda Baptist Church will have a rummage sale 8 a.m.–3 p.m. in the fellowship hall on County Road 66. There will be hot dogs and desserts for sale. All proceeds go to vacation Bible school and youth group.

Saturday

Convention of States Project Meeting

The Convention of States grassroots organization will have an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove.

Rome Township Clean-Up Day

Rome Township will have a clean-up day at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.

Rummage Sale

Lucinda Baptist Church will have a rummage sale 8 a.m.–3 p.m. in the fellowship hall on County Road 66. There will be hot dogs and desserts for sale. All proceeds go to vacation Bible school and youth group.

Monday

Chesapeake Council

The Chesapeake Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at village hall.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Tuesday

South Point Council

The South Point Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at village hall.

May 7

Freaky Friday

The Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School will present a performance of the musical “Freaky Friday” at the bandstand in Central Park in Ashland. Event is free and open to the public.

Free Skin Cancer Screening

King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering a free skin cancer screening at 10 a.m. onboard the KDMC Mobile Health Unit, Central Avenue and 25th Street in Ashland, Kentucky, with dermatologist Carol Cooper, M.D., and Vivian Hunt, APRN. The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow up, if necessary, will be provided. Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined. Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304.

May 8

Food Truck Rally

The Village of South Point will host a food truck rally featuring 16 vendors, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at the veterans park on the riverfront.

Freaky Friday

The Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School will present a performance of the musical “Freaky Friday” at the bandstand in Central Park in Ashland. Event is free and open to the public.

Spring on Vernon

Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley will host Spring on Vernon from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring 60 vendors, food and entertainment. Event will take place outdoors on Vernon Street between Third and Fourth streets.

Ironton In Bloom Plant Sale

Ironton in Bloom’s annual Mother’s Day plant sale will start at 8 a.m. at the splash park on Second Street in Ironton.

May 10

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

May 14

County Clean-Up Event

A drug takeback, document shredding and tire disposal event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the former Grandview Inn site, at 154 County Road 450 in South Point. Those taking part are asked to provide proof of residence. Limit of 10 tires accepted per person.

May 18

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.