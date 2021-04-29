April 29, 2021

Carl Simpson

By Obituaries

Published 3:23 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

Carl Glendon Simpson, 81, of Willow Wood, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ohio University Wexner Center.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Nance) Simpson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Linnville United Baptist Church, Linnville, with Pastors Jeremy Simpson and Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery on Greasy Ridge County Road 2, Scottown.

Visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

