Deere, Howell lead Ironton by Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Kyle Howell and Cameron Deere hit one and three in the batting lineup, but they’ve proved to be a potent one-two punch for the Ironton Fighting Tigers all season.

The senior duo combined for six hits and seven runs batted in as Ironton beat the Trojans 12-4 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday that was called after six innings due to rain.

Deere went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Howell was 3-4 with three RBI. Ashton Duncan went 2-4 as Ironton had 14 hits.

“Deere came through with some big hits with guys in scoring position and Howell continues to get on base and be productive at the plate,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

“We had some guys (Jon Wylie, Duncan) lay down a few nice bunts as well.”

Jon Wylie went five innings allowing just three hits, two earned runs with six strikeouts and three walks. Duncan pitched a perfect sixth inning.

“Jon threw the ball well again but he lost some control at the end. But (Ashton) Duncan came in and got us out of the inning,” said coach Wylie.

Ironton is now 16-3 overall and leads the league at 10-1 with three games to play.

Ironton wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the first inning.

Howell and Wylie singled with Howell going to third base on an error. Wylie stole second and Deere put down a squeeze bunt as Howell scored.

Wylie stole third and then stole home for the second run.

Each team got a run in the second.

Trevor Kleinman was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a hit by Howell.

Portsmouth scored on a single by Christian Keys and Hayden Yerardi’s double.

The Trojans got within 3-2 in the third inning when Drew Roe walked, moved up on a ground out and scored on Daewin Spence’s double.

Ironton opened up a 6-2 lead in the fourth.

Kleinman walked and Ashton Duncan and Howell singled for a run. Wylie grounded out as Duncan scored and Howell came home on a wild pitch.

The Fighting Tigers scored four more runs in the fifth.

Ryan Ashley doubled with one out, Kleinman walked and Duncan singled to load the bases.

Howell hit a sacrifice fly and an error on the place scored Kleinman. Deere then delivered a base hit to score Duncan and Wylie.

Portsmouth scored twice in the bottom of the fifth without the aid of a hit as Zach Roth and Lonardo walked and Tyler Duncan reached on an error as both runners scored.

Ironton came right back with two runs of its own in the sixth.

Peyton Aldridge and Connor Kleinman started the inning with singles and Trevor Kleinman singled to load the bases.

After a pop out and a force play at home, Wylie was hit by a pitch for a run and Deere singled to score the second run.

Ironton hosts Chesapeake on Friday on senior night.

“These seniors have led our team to playing good ball right now. They are a big reason for our success,” said Wylie.

Ironton 210 342 = 12 14 1

Portsmouth 011 020 = 4 3 2

Jon Wylie, Ashton Duncan (6) and Nate Bias. Vinnie Lonardo, Michael Duncan (5) and Hayden Yerardi. W-Wyley (IP-5.0, H-3, ER-2, K-6, BB-3). Duncan (IP-1.0). L-Lonardo (IP-4.2, H-8, R-10, ER-10, K-3, BB-5, HBP-2). Duncan (IP-1.1, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Kyle Howell 3-4 3-RBI, Jon Wylie 1-2 2-RBI, Cameron Deere 3-4 4-RBI, Jacob Sloan 1-3, Ryan Ashley 1-3 2B, Peyton Aldridge 1-1, Connor Kleinman 1-1, Trevor Kleinman 1-1, Ashton Duncan 2-4; PHS: Daewin Spence 1-3 2B RBI, Christian Keys 1-2, Hayden Yerardi 1-2 2B RBI.