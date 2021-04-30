Farmers Market opens Saturday

First 100 shoppers get free reusable bag

The Ironton Farmers Market will begin its eighth season this Saturday and the first 100 customers will get a gift.

“For the grand opening, we have a supply of reusable market bags for the first 1000 attending,” said Sam Heighton, the market manager and the executive director of Ironton aLive, which puts on the Ironton Farmers Market. “We have added some new vendors and our great permanent vendors are anxious to see their many customers and welcome new ones.”

The Ironton Farmers Market is held at Market Square on Second Street in Ironton. The market’s vendors are from Lawrence County and surrounding counties and they offer a variety of goods from seasonal produce like gourds and pumpkins to baked goods, honey, eggs, homemade candy, homemade crafts and flowers.

The market will be open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m., or until vendors sell out, every Friday and Saturday until the end of October.

The market also has special events throughout the summer, such as the popular draw was that Ironton In Bloom having free food on the second Saturday of every month the market.