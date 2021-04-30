Fred Ulysses Lamb Jr.

Phillips Funeral Home is attempting to find any family or friends of Fred Ulysses Lamb Jr., 61.

He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, a U.S. Army veteran and a resident of The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio since September 2019.

Any information would be appreciated, please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, Ohio 45638, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.