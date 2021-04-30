Schneider’s RBI double gives Lady Vikings 7-6 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Some see Lilly Schneider as a freshman. Others see her as a softball player. But the best description might be to see her as a hitting machine.

Schneider was turned on high gear Wednesday as she drove in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings a 7-6 win over the Green Lady Bobcats in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

The game was tied at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh when Lauren Wells got a leadoff single.

Schneider came off the bench and hit a 2-out double down the left field line to score Wells with the winning run.

“She hit a b-b down the line. She’s just a freshman and it seems like every time she comes up, she gets a hit,” said coach Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Symmes Valley (14-6, 9-4) trailed 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth and rallied to tie the game and set up Schneider’s winning hit.

“Kids showed their composure. We had trouble with our timing early, but we came back in the end and got some big hits,” said Estep.

The Lady Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Desiree Simpson and Savannah Mart singled, Emily Estep walked and Wells had an RBI single.

The lead went to 2-0 in the third as Estep singled, moved up on a passed ball and Wells singled her home.

Symmes Valley got another run in the third and it was 3-0.

Jordie Ellison walked, Kylee Jenkins put down a sacrifice bunt, Kaitlyn Stevenson singled and Simpson hit into a force play to score the run.

Green then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth.

With one out, Gracie Daniels and Charli Blevins singled, Ava Jenkins walked and Kasey Kimbler had a big 2-out, 2-run single. Kame Sweeney singled in the third run and the fourth run scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Bobcats extended the lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth.

Kailyn Neal was safe on an error, Adriah Barber doubled her home and moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Emily Brady’s 2-out base hit.

Symmes Valley came right back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Ellison and Jenkins both reached on an error and Stevenson had an RBI single. Simpson came up with a clutch hit as she clubbed a 2-run double.

Wells went 4-for-4 with two RBI to lead the offense. Simpson was 2-4 with a double and two RBI. Stevenson went 2-3.

Wells struck out 11, walked four and gave up four earned runs as she got the win. Brady only allowed three unearned run with a strike out and a walk.

The Vikings play at Gahanna Lincoln Saturday.

Green 000 042 0 = 6 7 4

Sym. Valley 101 103 1 = 7 10 2

Emily Brady and Ava Jenkins, Blankenship (6). Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Mart (ER-4, K-11, BB-4). L-Brady (ER-3, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-Green: Emily Brady 1-3, Kasey Kimbler 1-4, Kame Sweeney 1-4, Kaylee Blankenship 1-4, Kailyn Neal 1-4, Adriah Barber 1-3, Gracie Daniels 1-3, Charli Blevins 1-3; SV: Lauren Wells 4-4 2-RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Stevenson 2-3, Lilly Schneider 1-1 2B RBI, Kylie Jenkins 1-2, Emily Estep 1-3, Savannah Mart 1-4.