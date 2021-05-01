Lady Hornets hit their way by Gallipolis

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Memorial Day Parade comes at the end of May. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets hit parade came at the end of April.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets pounded out 17hits as they routed the Gallipolis Blue Angels 16-6 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Coal Grove was led by Katie Deeds who was 4-for-4 including a double and Jaidyn Griffith who was 2-4 with a double, home run and five runs batted in.

Kaleigh Murphy was 3-4 with a double and an RBI, Addi Dillow was 3-4 with two doubles and three RBI, Rylee Harmon 2-5 with two RBI, Jordyn Dale 1-5 and two RBI, Emily Carpenter 1-5 and Kassidy Travis 1-3.

Murphy went the distance for the win. She struck out five and gave up seven hits.

Coal Grove took a 4-0 lead in the first inning sparked by an RBI double by Dillow.

Gallipolis tied the game as Abby Hammons belted a two-run homer.

Coal Grove took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning when Griffith stroked an 0-2 pitch for a two-run double.

Coal Grove scored five runs in the seventh inning as Harmon had an RBI single and a run scored when Dale reached on an error.

Bella Barnette took the loss as she went five innings giving up 12 hits and striking out four over five innings.

Hammons was 2-2 with a triple and home run and three RBI. Addy Burke was 2-3 with two doubles.