Cherry Cheesecake Lush
• 1 cup vanilla wafer crumbs
• 1 cup finely chopped pecans
• 1 cup butter, melted
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 16 ounces whipped topping, divided
• 2 small boxes cheesecake-flavored pudding
• 3 cups milk
• 1 can (21 ounces) Lucky Leaf Cherry Pie Filling
• 1/2 cup. chopped pecans
Heat oven to 350˚F. In medium mixing bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, finely chopped pecans and butter.
Press into 9-by-13-inch baking pan; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
In separate mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping. Mix until smooth; spread evenly over cooled crust.
Combine cheesecake pudding mix, milk and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping, and mix until smooth. Spread evenly over cream cheese layer in pan.
Top with pie filling, remaining whipped topping and chopped pecans.
