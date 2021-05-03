May 3, 2021

Danielle Toney

By Obituaries

Published 12:17 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Danielle Toney

Dec. 15, 1981–April 28, 2021

 

Danielle Lynn Toney, 39, of Ironton, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1981, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Moore; children, Ian Tice Johnson and Jackson Ray Moore; sister, Kristen Faith Thomas; brothers, Clayton Earl Thomas and Andrew Marshall Thomas; and parents, Mary and Daniel Thomas.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Friday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

