May 3, 2021

Dewey McGlone Sr.

Published 12:19 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Dewey McGlone Sr.

Dewey Alva McGlone Sr., 67, of Waterloo, died on April 30, 2021, at his residence in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Macedonia Cemetery, in Waterloo, with his nephew Rick Caplinger, officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the McGlone family, condolences can be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

