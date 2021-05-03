Nola Lusher
Nola Lusher
Nola Catherine Lusher, 86 of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Wednesday at Nola’s home, 4706 Darnell Road Huntington, West Virginia.
A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Danielle Toney
Danielle Toney Dec. 15, 1981–April 28, 2021 Danielle Lynn Toney, 39, of Ironton, passed away on Wednesday, April 28,... read more