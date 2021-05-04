Bowman’s arm, Lady Panthers’ bats beat SP

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers did their jobs. The batters hit and the pitcher pitched.

Erikka Bowman pitched a four-hitter and the Lady Panthers collected nine hits as they beat the South Point Lady Pointers 10-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Bowman went the distance giving up the one earned run as she struck out nine and walked three. She also went 1-4 with a run batted in.

Madison French spark the offense as she went 2-4 with a double and a home run and two RBI. McKenna Brown 2-4 with three RBI.

“A good day for the bats. A new approach at the plate has helped the past couple of games, especially our freshmen starts,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Justin Adkins. “Bowman threw another gem. That kid is special.”

Samantha Heffner singled in a run in the first inning as Chesapeake took a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Pointers got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Kadee Langdon.

But Chesapeake scored three runs in the second inning and French hit a solo home run in the third to lead 6-1.

The Lady Panthers put the game away with four runs in the fifth inning as Riley Issacs, Maddie Ward and Mckenna Brown all drove in runs.

Chesapeake 231 040 0 = 10 9 2

South Point 100 000 0 = 1 4 0

Erikka Bowman and Rachael Bishop. Maddy Evans and Kimrie Staley. W-Bowman (ER-1, K-9, BB-3). L-Evans (ER-10, K-3, BB-4). Hitting-CHS: McKenna Brown 2-4 3-RBI, Erikka Bowman 1-4, Erikka Bowman 1-4 RBI, Samantha Heffner 1-4 RBI, Madison French 2-4 2B HR 2-RBI, Hannah Webb 1-4; SP: Kadee Langdon 1-4 HR RBI, Megan Epperly 1-4, Kimrie Staley 1-3 2B, Madison Workman 1-3.