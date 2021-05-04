Carl Pemberton

Carl Ray Pemberton, 88, of South Point, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–noon Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.