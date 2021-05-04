Lady Hornets rally past Lady Dragons

Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The offense has been going well for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets as of late.

The offense didn’t get going until late on Monday but it went well once it did as the Lady Hornets rallied to beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 8-4 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Kaleigh Murphy was 3-3 to lead the Lady Hornets’ offense. Addie Dillow was 2-4 with an RBI, Rylee Harmon 1-4 with two runs batted in, Jaidyn Griffith 1-4 with a double and two RBI and both Kassidy Travis and Katie Deeds were 1-3.

Murphy went the distance for the win as she struck out seven and walked two while allowing 10 hits.

Kaylee Salyer tossed a complete game for Fairland as she gave up 13 hits, struck out 13 and walked only two.

Katie Pruitt was 2-4 with a home run, Emily Bowen 2-4 with an RBI and Brenna Reedy 2-4 with an RBI to pace the Lady Dragons.

Zoey Roberts and Salyer were 1-3, Libby Judge 1-4 and Ciarra Lyon 1-1.

Pruitt hit a solo home run in the first inning as Fairland took a 1-0 lead.

Coal Grove came back to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning keyed by Harmon’s RBI single.

