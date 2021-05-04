Summer arts camps to return to Paramount

ASHLAND, Ky. — One of the most popular arts opportunities for youth in the area is making a comeback this year.

The Paramount Arts Center has announced that its Summer Arts Camps will return in June, following last year’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Miller, marketing director for the Paramount, said staff had been working to bring back the popular draw, which will take place in a scaled-down form this year.

Dates for the camps will be June 14-18 and June 21-25.

Some of the classes for this year include “Superheroes,” taught by Maria Whaley, in which the youngest attendees will explore dance, music, creative drama and arts and crafts built around a superhero theme, two drawing classes taught by Nancy Adams, “Runway Fashion,” taught by Kelsey Bender, multiple dance classes and yoga.

As is the case each year, the camps will also include a summer production camp, in which participants learn about all that goes into a theatrical show, from casting to makeup to developing characters. This will end with a production of “Getting to Know… Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at 7 p.m. on June 25.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the camps are being held at a reduced capacity. Early registration is highly recommended to ensure enrollment as the series typically sells out.

“As with most events and activities right now, we’re having to do things a little differently this year,” Miller said. “Our staff are determined to make this a successful, fun Arts Camp season, but safety is still our top priority.”

This year will see a reduction in both the number of camp options to choose from, as well as reduced capacity at each event. Registration for the 2021 Summer Arts Camps is open now.

For more information on classes and pricing, visit ParamountArtsCenter.com/SummerCamps.

You can also contact the Paramount directly for more information by emailing the Box Office at Box.Office@ParamountArtsCenter.com or by calling at 606-324-0007. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.