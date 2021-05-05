Ironton romps its way to at least share of OVC baseball title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — It seems the Ironton Fighting Tigers are playing a waiting game.

Ironton didn’t wait long to jump out to a big lead and beat the South Point Pointers 15-4 on Wednesday to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title.

Now comes the waiting game as the Fighting Tigers (18-4, 12-2) look to see if they share the title Fairland. The Dragons play Gallipolis on Thursday and need a win to tie for the title.

Ironton got rolling quickly with four runs in the first inning.

Kyle Howell singled, stole second and came all the way around to score on a ground out by Jon Wylie.

Cameron Deere was hit by a pitch and Jacob Sloan and Cole Freeman walked to load the bases. Nate Bias grounded out for an RBI and Connor Kleinman delivered a two-run single.

The Fighting Tigers blew the game open with seven runs in the second inning.

Wylie was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a hit by Deere who then stole second and scored on a hit by Sloan.

Sloan stole second and went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Freeman who stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Bias then singled for the RBI.

Connor Kleinman walked and Ryan Ashley had an RBI single. Trevor Kleinman walked to force home Bias, Howell hit a sacrifice fly and Wylie singled to drive in the final run of the rally and it was 11-0.

South Point scored all its runs in the fourth inning with one out.

Zac Cline singled, Gage Chapman was hit by a pitch and Blaine Freeman doubled for a run. Jordan Ermalovich grounded out for an RBI, Darien Harris walked and Xathan Haney reached on an error as two runs scored.

Ironton got a run in the top of the fifth when Connor Kleinman singled, stole second, went to third when Tanner Moore grounded out and scored on Jayden Charles’ ground out.

Ironton created an early end to the game with three scores in the sixth inning.

Chaydan Kerns was hit by a pitch, stole second and went to third on Ben Taylor’s ground out.

Ashton Duncan then grounded out as Kerns scored.

Peyton Aldridge singled, Connor Kleinman walked and Tanner Moore had a two-run double.

Ironton had 13 hits with Connor Kleinman going 3-3 with an RBI and Ashley 2-2 and an RBI.

Blaine Freeman was 1-2 with a double and RBI for the Pointers.

Wylie worked the first two innings for the win. He struck out three, walked one and did not allow a hit.

Ben Taylor worked the next two innings and Kerns finished up with two perfect innings of relief including a pair of strikeouts.

Ironton 470 013 = 15 13 1

South Point 000 400 = 4 3 2

Jon Wylie, Ben Taylor (3), Chaydan Kerns (5) and Nate Bias, Tanner Moore (3). Brendan Dillon, Tanner Runyon (3), Conner Henry (4) and Gage Chapman. W-Wylie (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-1). Taylor (IP-2.0, H-3, R-4, ER-3, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). Kerns (IP-2.0, K-2). L-Dillon (IP-1.0, H-7, R-10, ER-10, BB-4, HBP-2). Runyon (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-2). Henry (IP-3.0, H-3, R-4, ER-4, BB-1, HBP-3). Hitting-Ironton: Kyle Howell 1-2 RBI, Jayden Charles RBI, Jon Wylie 1-4 2-RBI, Cameron Deere 1-2 RBI, Jacob Sloan 1-2 RBI, Cole Freeman 1-1 RBI, Ashton Duncan RBI, Nate Bias 1-2 2-RBI, Peyton Aldridge 1-3, Connor Kleinman 3-3 RBI, Ryan Ashley 2-2 RBI, Tanner Moore 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Trevor Kleinman RBI; SP: Zac Cline 1-3, Blaine Freeman 1-2 2B RBI, Jordan Ermalovich RBI, Xathan Haney 1-2.