Brenda Hopkins

April 27, 1943–May 4, 2021

Brenda Beaver Collins Drown Hopkins, 78, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was born April 27, 1943, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Sherman Mace and Mary Beaver.

She was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Hopkins; sons, Robbie (Kelley) Collins and Mark Collins; daughter, Terri Lynn Lewis; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Newman, Gail (Glen) Seagraves, and Donna Taylor; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sister, Agnes and Jabez Beard; brother, Earl and Jenene Roszell, and brother-in-law, Jim Taylor.

She was retired from Ashland Petroleum Company.

She donated her body to Marshall University.

Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association.