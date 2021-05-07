James Siders
James Beauford Siders 72, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Hospital, Ashland Kentucky.
Keeping with the family wishes, he was cremated.
Memorial donations can be made to his son to help with final expenses.
His children have entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.
