Julia Sammons

May 7, 2021

Julia Elizabeth Sammons, 83, of South Point, died on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Sammons.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday at Tri-State Baptist Temple, South Point.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

