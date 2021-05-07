Robert Barnett Jr.

Dr. Robert Wesley Barnett Jr., DDS, 65, of Ironton, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Tuesday, May, 4, 2021.

He graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 1974 and The Ohio State University in 1981. Dr. Bob practiced dentistry at his family practice in Ironton for 34 years, and was a member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association and Southern Ohio Dental Society.

Bob, an Eagle Scout, supported the Boy Scouts of America as a local scout master as well as chairman of the Tecumseh District of the Simon Kenton Council.

He volunteered his time through organizations such as the Jaycees, Boys and Girls Club and Rotary Club. He was a member of the Nauvoo Masonic Lodge #769, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Master Mason, a York Rite Mason of Solomon Council (Valley of Cincinnati) and Calvary Commandery Knights Templar, El Hasa Shrine of Ashland, Kentucky.

He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

Bob was an avid ‘Apple Scruff’ and lover of all music. While caring for his patients, many were frequently treated to impromptu concerts by the likes of the Beatles, Eagles, Wings, Beach Boys and many more. Any advice from Bob was almost always in the form of a lyric.

“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” “The End,” by the Beatles.

He is preceded in death by his parents the late Robert (Barney) and Nancy Barnett.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Stephanie Barnett; two sons, Robert Wesley (Savannah) Barnett III, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky and Trenton Chandler (Renee) Barnett, of Sciotoville; two daughters, Kathryn Marie (James) Colegrove II and Sarah Elyse Barnett, both of Ironton; and seven grandchildren, Aiden Barnett, Jaxon Barnett, Easton Barnett, Everhett Barnett, Beckham Barnett, Dawson Basham, and Haleigh Colegrove.

Surviving also are two sisters, Judy Ellsesser, of South Webster, and Linda (Ron) McCain, of Portsmouth; one brother, John (Maricela) Barnett, of Dickinson, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Reverend Steve Harvey officiating and internment in Scioto Burial Park in McDermott.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to service on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made in the form of donations to USSA Adult Day Center P.O. Box 597 Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

