Lady Tigers wrap up league play with win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers wrapped up their Ohio Valley Conference championship season on Wednesday and Braylin Wallace added a nice, big bow.

Wallace pitched a complete game to get the win as Ironton beat the South Point Lady Pointers 7-3.

Wallace struck out 13 batters and walked only two as she allowed seven hits and just two earned runs.

Ironton is now 23-3 overall and finishes 13-1 in the league.

Olivia Perkins pitched well in taking the loss. She gave up eight hits, four earned runs and struck out five. However, she struggled with her control as she walked 11 batters and hit another.

Ironton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Graycie Brammer led off the game with a base hit and one out later Keegan Moore drilled a two-run home run to centerfield.

Kylee Richendollar followed with a double, Emily Weber walked, both moved up on a passed ball and Katelyn Moore delivered a two-run single.

The lead went to 6-0 in the second inning.

Jada Rogers and Kirsten Williams walked and Keegan Moore’s hard grounder was booted for an error and the bases were loaded. Kiandra Martine and Weber were walked forcing in the two runs.

The score remained the same until each team got a run in the sixth.

Ironton scored when Martin walked and Katelyn Moore doubled her home.

South Point got on the scoreboard when Maddy Evans walked and scored on a double by Megan Epperly.

South Point’s final two runs scored in the bottom of the seventh.

Destinee Newton led off with a single. Madison Workman and Taylor Estep both singled to load the bases. Evans grounded out as a run scored and then Newton scored on a steal of home.

Katelyn Moore was 2-3 with a double and three RBI and Brammer went 2-4 with a double to lead the Ironton offense.

Newton was 2-2 and Workman 1-1 for the Lady Pointers.

Ironton 420 001 0 = 7 8 0

South Point 000 001 2 = 3 7 2

Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. Olivia Perkins and Kimrie Staley. W-Wallace (ER-2, K-13, BB-2). L-Perkins (ER-4, K-5, BB-11, HBP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-4 2B, Kirsten Williams 1-4, Keegan Moore 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Kylee Richendollar 1-5 2B, Kiandra Martin RBI, Emily Weber RBI, Katelyn Moore 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Jada Rogers 1-3; SP: Maddy Evans RBI, Kadee Langdon 1-4 Megan Epperly 1-3 2B, Olivia Perkins 1-3, Destinee Newton 2-2, Madison Workman 1-1, Taylor Estep 1-3.