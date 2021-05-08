Outdoor market set for today

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Second Saturday Market is set for today at Heritage Station in Huntington.

Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose are teaming up to host the monthly outdoor market, which will take place, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the visitors center. Vendors will offer items, including locally-produced books, stickers, upcycled clothing, home decor items and fashion accessories.

“We are excited to welcome the new artists and vendors joining the market and to see the response of the customers that are coming to the bakery and The Red Caboose,” Nomada Bakery owner Ariel Barcenas said, “We are creating a fun atmosphere where people are excited to walk around and enjoy Heritage Station.”

Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the visitors center and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station: Full Circle Gifts & Goods, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather and The Historic Hippie.

Vendors at the market will include: Handmade by Maylea – polymer clay jewelry, Sage Hollow Crafts – crochet stuffed animals and home goods, Amanda Hooser – stickers, Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods – leather jewelry and home goods, Heart Spun Handicrafts – handspun yarns, Ashley Morris – mixed media art, Myra Rollyson Yates/Suzanne Alexander – local authors, Zane Pinson – ceramics and mixed media art, Charlotte Tigchelaar – one-of-a-kind embroidery, Terry Buck – woodworking, Harbour House/Aly McGinnis – home goods, 2wicethemaddness – upcycled clothing and one-of-a-kind artwork, and Carter Taylor Seaton – author.