Doug Johnson: Just because we want it now, doesn’t mean we get it

Have you ever asked God for something and didn’t get it?

Has it ever seemed like God was too late to meet your need?

In John chapter 11, the Bible tells us about a man named Lazarus who lived in Bethany.

He became very sick and his sisters, Mary and Martha, sent word to Jesus that Lazarus needed him to come quickly and heal him.

However, Jesus did exactly the opposite.

Verse 6 tells us, “When he had heard therefore that Lazarus was sick, he stayed two days still in the same place where he was.”

Does that sound like someone who cared about a dying friend?

If you had a loved one that was dying, would you sit on the sofa for two days and then decide to go? Of course not! You’d grab your coat, jump in the car, and head for the hospital.

The Bible tells us in verse 17: “When Jesus came, he found that Lazarus had lain in the grave four days already.”

Martha met Him and said, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.”

Even though Martha was telling the truth, she overlooked the fact that God always has a better plan in mind for His children.

You see, it would have been a simple task for Jesus to come and heal Lazarus on the first day. But He had a major miracle in store for Lazarus… one that would prove to everyone that Jesus was who He claimed to be!

Jesus walked to Lazarus’ tomb, told them to roll away the stone, and with a loud voice cried out, “Lazarus, come forth!” Verse 44 says: “He that was dead came forth, bound hand and foot with grave-clothes: and his face was bound about with a napkin. Jesus said unto them, ‘Loose him and let him go.’”

Perhaps you are wondering why the Lord hasn’t answered your prayer yet. Or why He’s taking so long in supplying your need. Friend, God may just be setting you up for a major miracle–one that will show His miracle-working power and turn you into a bold witness for Him!

Just as He gave life back to Lazarus, Jesus wants to walk into your situation right now…He wants to give your life and healing. He desires to loosen you from addictions, diseases, sin and unbelief.

Will you let Him do that for you?

The story of Lazarus doesn’t end here, however. You see, there were many that believed on Jesus after He raised Lazarus from the dead.

However, there were also those who, after seeing the dead raised to life right before their eyes, still did not believe.

Instead, they joined the Pharisees who were plotting to kill Jesus.

So, you can believe God for a miracle or, like the Pharisees, turn away in unbelief. The choice is yours.

But the truth of this story is still the same today: Jesus is always right on time – even when He’s four days late!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.