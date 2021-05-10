Carl Mullins

Carl I. Mullins, 85, of Ironton, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Ann Gillam Mullins.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Grove Cemetery, with George Collins officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Mullins family.

