Edna Faulkner
Edna Maynard Faulkner, 95, formerly of Chesapeake, died on May 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Burial will be at Woodmere Cemetery, with Pastor Joseph Pemberton officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
