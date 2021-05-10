Helen Morrison

Oct. 18, 1942– May 7, 2021

Helen Frances Morrison, 78, of Coal Grove, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Morrison was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Stanley and Lennie Stapleton Barnhart.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G. Morrison, who passed away July 21, 2017; an infant brother, Stanley Barnhart Jr.; and three sisters, Loretta Joanne Summers, Clarice Newman and Barbara Carmon.

She was a personal aide for the Open Door School, Ironton, and attended Etna Baptist Mission.

Mrs. Morrison is survived by her children, Kenneth Morrison II, of Coal Grove, and Tammy (Allen) Friend, Lisa Willis and Lori Viars, all of Ironton; six grandchildren, Ashley (Nathan) Colegrove, Megan (Aaron) Hanshaw, Derek Little, Shayla Perkins, Nikki Viars and Ronald Viars II; six great-grandchildren, Jonesy Colegrove, Ara Colegrove, Jenny Friend, Jensen Hanshaw, Teddy Reynolds and Tinley Reynolds; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm Tuesday at the Community Cemetery, Deering, with Pastor Dale Knipp officiating.

Friends may call from noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.