May 10, 2021

Ironton: Boil water advisory issued

By Staff Reports

Published 2:28 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

A boil water advisory has been issued for Ironton residents along Kevin street in the north end of town due to a water main break.

The advisory is in effect until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other areas in the north end of Ironton may experience water discoloration.

