Ironton: Boil water advisory issued
A boil water advisory has been issued for Ironton residents along Kevin street in the north end of town due to a water main break.
The advisory is in effect until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Other areas in the north end of Ironton may experience water discoloration.
