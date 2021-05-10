Joanne Cox

Joanne Puckett Cox, 80, of Pedro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky. She was surrounded by her family who loves her beyond measure and will miss her like crazy.

Joanne was married for over 60 years to William Cox, was a mother of five children, a grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of eleven.

She was the strongest woman you could have known, faithful wife and the best mom anyone could have. She always put her kids’ needs before her own.

She was selfless when it came to her children.

She was part of the Ladies Auxiliary of Decatur Fire Department.

She loved going to women’s meetings at Brookdale Church, she enjoyed learning about the Lord and always had the ladies laughing.

She also enjoyed board games, loved singing, telling jokes, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed getting us on April Fools’ Day.

She will be missed.

We love you mom, until we meet again.

There are no services at this time.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home, South Shore, Kentucky, is in charge of the arrangements.