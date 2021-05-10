Ohio Department of Aging seeks ‘Stories of Strength’ to celebrate Older Americans Month

COLUMBUS – Each year, Ohio and the nation celebrate May as Older Americans Month.

This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength.” To help show the many ways that older adults and their communities are linked, the Ohio Department of Aging is collecting “Stories of Strength” from Ohioans to share on their website and social media.

“Over the past year, we have seen how people find strength in their communities, and communities find strength in their people,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “A community’s strength is shown through both grand acts as well as through day-to-day acts of kindness and compassion for one another.”

Stories of Strength may be about organizations or individuals who stepped up to overcome challenges and make sure older adults’ needs were met, but they can also be about how individuals reached out and connected to one another when connection meant more than anything.

These are the stories that demonstrate the beneficial link between older adults and their communities.

To submit your story, visit the Ohio Department of Aging’s Older Americans Month webpage (bit.ly/oam-OH).

The department will share excerpts of stories throughout the month on their social media and website.

“When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities and talents share experiences—through action, story or service—we help build strong communities, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” McElroy added.

The Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio’s aging network of area agencies on aging, senior centers, service providers, advocates, and more build and strengthen community partnerships to meet the needs of older Ohioans and provide opportunities for them to thrive and contribute.

Contact your area agency on aging to learn about available services and Older Americans Month activities.

Call 1-866-243-5678 to be connected to the agency serving your community, or visit aging.ohio.gov/findservices for local contact information.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities.

Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.