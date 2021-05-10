OUS announces ADN, BSN graduates

Ohio University Southern has announced its list of Spring 2021 Associate Degree Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates.

During the spring semester, 51 associate degrees and 17 bachelor’s degrees were awarded.

This year’s Outstanding Nursing Students were James Brett Woods (ADN) and McKenzie Moore (BSN). The Outstanding Nursing award goes to the students in each program with the highest GPA.

The Spirit of Nursing Award goes to students nominated by other students and supported by the faculty. This year’s recipients were Daniel Goshorn (ADN) and Jackie Parsons (BSN).

Nursing graduates were recognized during a pinning ceremony at the Southern Campus on May 3.

ASSOCIATE DEGREE NURSING

OHIO GRADUATES

CHESAPEAKE: Savannah Ilene Brumfield and McKenna S. Wells.

COAL GROVE: Stacie Ann Wilson.

FRANKLIN FURNACE: McKailyn Wamsley.

GALLIPOLIS: Taylor Olivia Burnette.

IRONTON: Kristen Nikole Cochran, Larry Dean Miller, Kaylie Jean Rase and Morgan Carey Willoughby.

JACKSON: Lindsay Michelle Coyan.

KITTS HILL: Kelly Leigh Adams.

MINFORD: Kelton Chase Kelley.

PEDRO: Madison Kay Damron.

PORTSMOUTH: Mary Ellen Aeh and Erin Nicole Hensley.

PROCTORVILLE: Maddilin Hope Flynn, Aryel Michelle Kinder, Logan Daniel Rowe and Cheyenne L. Turner.

SOUTH POINT: Keri M. Dement, Caleb Joel Eplion, Kelsey Elizabeth Freeman and Amber Nicole Vaughn.

WHEELERSBURG: Lauren Kendal Hambrick and Janie S. Miller.

KENTUCKY GRADUATES

ASHLAND: Geoffrey Isaac Bennett, Eddi Lynn Evans, Daniel Thomas Goshorn, Breanna D. Lewis, Dylan Jordan Romine, Brant Eugene Sammons, Samantha Jo Snider, Katie Lee Walker and Clyde Williams.

CATLETTSBURG: Jenna Leigh Fannin, Katelyn Hope Ferguson, D.J. Lee Hale, Brady Marshall Kidd, Steven Andrew Porter and James Brett Woods.

FLATWOODS: Ali Michelle Hartman.

GREENUP: Kimberly Bowling.

QUINCY: Deana M. Smith.

RUSSELL: Emily Dawn Robinson.

WORTHINGTON: Robert Rainer Gilliam.

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

OHIO GRADUATES

CHESAPEAKE: Brennan Gage Rhodes.

IRONTON: Elizabeth Rose Conn, Gavin Ag Davis and Micaela Paige Meadows.

KITTS HILL: Brooklynn Dayle Blakeman.

PEDRO: Brookleigh Danielle White.

PORTSMOUTH: Justice Alexandra Silvey.

SOUTH POINT: Ashley M. Collins and McKenzie A. Moore.

WATERLOO: McKayla Renee White.

WILLOW WOOD: Sierra Mackenzie Ross.

KENTUCKY GRADUATES

ASHLAND: Danielle Renee Boggs and Farrah Ozioma Ekwem.

GREENUP: Brittany Nicole Shaffer.

WORTHINGTON: Megan Lee Flocker.