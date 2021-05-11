Ann Sommer
Ann Theresa (Monnig) Sommer, 90, of Lebanon, formerly of Steubenville, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held on 6–8 p.m. Friday at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, 329 E. Mulberry St., Lebanon. Rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
