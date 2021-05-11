May 11, 2021

Debra Cade

Published 10:59 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Debra Ann (Lewis) Cade, 65, of Ironton, died away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Justin Barry officiating. Burial will follow at Slab Fork Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Cade family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

 

