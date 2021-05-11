Jerome Fitzpatrick

Sept. 18, 1992–May 6, 2021

Jerome (Allen) Fitzpatrick, 28, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Jerome was born Sept. 18, 1992, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son to Tina (Rucker) Fitzpatrick and Sterling Price.

Jerome enjoyed eating his Mom’s cooking and singing, he loved watching/spending time with his family.

Jerome was a special boy who was loved by many and will be missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Robin Brown; two nieces, Aaliyah Fitzpatrick and Jazmine Wilson; grandmother, Sharon Mabry; two aunts/uncles Melissa (Rickey Bailey) Anderson and Shawn (Brittany) Roach; and a host of cousins, friends and extended family.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Deacon Joseph Price, with burial in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton is honored to assist the Fitzpatrick family.

