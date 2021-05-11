Kathleen Sheridan

Jan. 9, 1949–May 9, 2021

Kathleen Marie (Hancock) Sheridan, 72, of Ironton, passed away Sunday May 9, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland Kentucky.

She was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Ironton, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Jean Kramer) Hancock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Paul and Kathleen (Sheridan) Moroney.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick, whom she married on July 20, 1968.

Additional survivors include daughter, Molly (Ben) Young, of Ironton; son, Timothy, of Ironton; son, Kevin, of Wheelersburg; sister, Linda (Andrew) Carey, of Ironton; sister, Janet (Blair) Hall, Wheelersburg, brother-in-law-Michael (Ina) Sheridan, Ironton; brother-in-law, Tim (Debbie) Sheridan, of Lebanon; grandchildren, TJ (Jenna) Young, Trey Young, Karly Young, Morgan Bodmer, Kaitlyn Sheridan and Matthew Sheridan; and great-grandson, Crosby Young.

She was a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ironton. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University and a master’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Marshall University.

She taught school at Ironton Catholic schools and retired from Scioto County schools in 2009. Kathleen and her husband also ran the “Sheridan House” Bed and Breakfast in Ironton from 1995 until 2002.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday may 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 611 Center St., Ironton. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers-donations may be made to Ironton catholic schools, 905 S. Fifth St. Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Sheridan family.

