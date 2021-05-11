Lady Vikings’ comeback falls just short

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — What if?

Pt. Pleasant made two outstanding catches that robbed extra base hits by Jocelyn Carpenter and Emily Estep that cost the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings at least two runs in an 8-7 loss to the Lady Knights on Monday.

“We had our chances. We were in position to score right up to the very last pitch,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep. “But they made a couple of really nice catches that would have scored several runs if they didn’t catch the ball.”

Pt. Pleasant scored in the top of the first when Tayah Fetty reached second base on an error, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

The Lady Vikings tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Desiree Simpson singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kylee Thompson.

In the third, Hayley Keefer, Fetty and Havin Roush singled and an outfield error on Roush’s hit let two runners score.

Symmes Valley came back with four runs in the fourth with two outs to take a 5-3 lead.

Kylee Jenkins and Kaitlyn Stevenson singled, Simpson was safe on an error for a run and Thompson singled in two runs. Kelsie Gothard walked and Savannah Mart singled for an RBI.

But Pt. Pleasant rallied for five runs in the fifth.

Keefer reached on an error, Fetty, Roush and Cochran all singled for an RBI and a throwing error on the play allowed a run to score.

Emma Harbour stepped to the plate delivered the big blow as she hit a three-run homer and it was 8-5.

The Lady Vikings (16-8) scored a run in the sixth with one out.

Simpson walked, Thompson put down a sacrifice bunt as Simpson went to third where she scored on a wild pitch.

Symmes Valley mounted another rally in the seventh.

Mart walked and courtesy runner Makya Mays moved up on a wild pitch, went to third on a deep fly ball by Estep, Lilly Schneider walked and Jocelyn Carpenter hit a long fly ball that was caught by the outfielder slamming into the fence for a sacrifice fly.

But Jordy Ellison’s screaming line drive to shortstop was caught to end the game.

Mart was 2-2 with an RBI, Stevenson 2-3 and Thompson 1-2 with a sacrifice fly and three RBI.

Mart took the loss as she went the distance allowing eight hits, four earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Lady Vikings host Paint Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional tournament.

Pt. Pleasant 102 050 0 = 8 8 4

Sym. Valley 100 401 1 = 7 8 4

Krysten Stroud, Riley Cochran (5) and Havin Roush. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Stroud (IP-4.0, H-8, R-5, K-2, BB-2). Cochran (IP-3.0, H-0, R-2, K-3, BB-3). L-Mart (ER-4, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-PP: Tayah Fetty 2-4, Havin Roush 2-4, Riley Cochran 1-4, Emma Harbour 1-4 HR, Kylie Price 1-3, Hayley Keefer 1-4; SV: Savannah Mart 2-2 RBI, Kaitlyn Stevenson 2-3, Kylee Jenkins 1-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4, Kylee Thompson 1-2 3-RBI, Desiree Simpson 1-4.