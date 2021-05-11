William Burden

William E. Burden, 81, of Dayton, Tennessee, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Burden.

A private family service will be conducted by Pastor Greg Tomlinson at 11 am on Thursday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.