May 11, 2021

  • 63°

William Burden

By Obituaries

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

William Burden

William E. Burden, 81, of Dayton, Tennessee, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Burden.

A private family service will be conducted by Pastor Greg Tomlinson at 11 am on Thursday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will those in your household under the age of 18 be getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business