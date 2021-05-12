2021 NFL Week-By-Week Schedule

2021 NFL Schedule

All Times Eastern

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 19

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bayat New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Oct. 10

New York vs. Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. ESPN

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bayat Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bayat New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 4

New York at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bayat Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 25

Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving) 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bayat Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Dec. 5

Tampa Bayat Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. ESPN

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday Pool Date/Time/Network TBD

Carolina at Buffalo

Las Vegas at Cleveland

New England at Indianapolis

New York at Miami

Washington at Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bayat Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Seattle, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bayat New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 8

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)

———

* – Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30pm and 8:15pm ET or Sunday at 1:00pm, 4:25pm, or 8:20pm