Flyers romp to give Brown win in first career start

ASHLAND, Ky. — The St. Joseph Flyers traveled to Central Park and their central interest was on pitching.

Drew Brown and Matt Sheridan combined on a two-hitter as the St. Joseph Flyers beat the Rose Hill Royals 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday.

“That was Drew Brown’s first start and he looked like he’d been out there all year,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant. “Matt Sheridan finally has his arm in shape and he was throwing really well.”

Brown started and went four innings for the win. He gave up two hits, one earned run, stuck out three and walked one. Sheridan worked the final two innings allowing no hits and striking out five of the six batters he faced.

J.C. Damron went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a run batted in. Blake Stuntebeck was 2-2 with an RBI, Brady Medinger 1-1 and Jacob Salisbury 1-1 with an RBI.

The Flyers got a run in the first when Elijah Rowe was hit by a pitch, went to second on an error, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Stuntebeck’s base hit.

The lead was 2-0 in the top of the second after Damron singled, stole second, went to third on Medinger’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Sheridan reached on an error.

Rose Hill got a run in the bottom of the inning.

Jeremy Crawford singled, stole second and scored on a hit by John VanHoose.

But the Flyers got two runs in the third to lead 4-1.

Rowe singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, Stuntebeck walked and stole second with Rowe scoring on an error. Damron followed with an RBI single.

The Flyers added a run in the fourth. Medinger singled, Sheridan was safe on an error while he was attempting to sacrifice with Medinger going to third on the play and scoring on Jimmy Mahlmeister’s fly out.

St. Joseph (14-5) began to open up the game with four runs in the fifth inning.

Stuntebeck and Michael Mahlmeister walked and Damron singled in a run. Max Weber grounded out as pinch-runner Matt Heighton scored.

Salisbury singled for another run, Sheridan and Jimmy Mahlmeister walked to load the bases and Rowe hit a sacrifice fly.

The Flyers ended the game with the run rule by scoring twice in the sixth.

Stuntebeck led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Damron walked, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error and it was 11-1.

The Flyers visit on Wednesday and Portsmouth Clay on Thursday.

St. Joseph 112 142 = 11 8 1

Rose Hill 010 0xx = 1 2 9

Drew Brown, Matt Sheridan (5) and Michael Mahlmeister. Ian Justice, Christian Blevins (6) and Cody Hensley. W-Brown (IP-4.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-1). Sheridan (IP-2.0, K-5). L-Justice (IP-5.2, H-8, R-11, ER-7, K-5, BB-6, HBP-3). Blevins (IP-0.1, K-1). Hitting-SJ: Jimmy Mahlmeister RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-2 RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 2-2 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister RBI, J.C. Damron 3-3 RBI, Max Weber RBI, Brady Medinger 1-1, Jacob Salisbury 1-1 RBI; RH: Jeremy Crawford 1-2, John VanHoose 1-1 RBI.