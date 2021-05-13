Corena Walters

Corena Jean Walters, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Johnny Harris officiating the service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.