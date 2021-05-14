May 14, 2021

Dance recital set for May 22

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

Cyndi’s Dance Studio will have its annual spring recital starting at 5 p.m. on May 22 at Ironton High school.

Ohio state champion twirl team winners and regional dance team winners will be performing along with recital classes and solos.

The dance studio is under direction of Cyndi Rist-Roth.

