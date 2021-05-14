Public meetings can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

— The Aid Township Trustees will hold their regular monthly meetings at 8 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Aid Township Garage, formerly the fire department building next to Highway Baptist Church.

— Washington Township Trustee meeting the first Saturday of the month at 7 a.m. at the community building.

— American Legion Post 806, AmVets Post 141 and VFW Post 2761 meet at 7 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Aid Volunteer Fire Department.

— The Ironton Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday except the last Tuesday of the month. That meeting, on the last Tuesday, is at 7 p.m. All meetings are at Giovanni’s, Seventh Street and Park Avenue in Ironton.

— The Ironton Kiwanis meets at noon every Thursday at the Ironton City Center.

— Hamilton Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the fire station on old U.S. 52. New members are welcome.

— AmVets 5293 meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.

— VFW Post 2761 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at the Aid Fire Department.

— The Lawrence County Horse Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at VFW 8850 post home, 3026 S. Third St. in Ironton.

— The Coal Grove Betterment Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Jae Roush Community Building.

— Woodland Cemetery Trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the cemetery office.

— The Windsor Township Trustees will meet at 7 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Windsor Township Hall.

— Upper Township Trustees regularly scheduled meetings for 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the township firehouse.

— Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities holds its monthly board meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the board office, 604 Carlton Davidson Lane, Coal Grove.

— The South Point Village Council will hold its meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Village Hall, 415 Solida Rd., South Point.

— Mason Township Trustees will meet on the second Saturday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Wilgus Grange Hall.

— Coal Grove Village Council meetings will be at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the town hall.

— Ironton First Church of the Nazarene has an open 12-step meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please enter via the Pleasant Street entrance or the back door.

— Overeaters Anonymous meets at 2 p.m. on Sundays at St. Ann Church, 310 Third Ave., Chesapeake. For more information, visit oa.org (meeting number 56506) or call Cassandra at 740-747-7349.

— Perry Township Trustees will have its regular meetings the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Deering Fire Station.

— The Fayette Township trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Burlington Fire Station.

— The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District has its regular monthly board meetings at 10 a.m. on the last Friday of each month at the district office, located at 5459 State Route 217, Willow Wood.

— The Lawrence County Land Bank Board meets at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the land bank office, located at 327 Vernon St. in Ironton.

— The Lawrence Township Trustees meet the second Monday of each month at 4:15 p.m. at the Kitts Hill Fire Department station.

— The Rock Hill Local School District will have its regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices.

— The Elizabeth Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Elizabeth Township Fire Department.

— The Symmes Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month.

— The Ironton VFW Post 8850 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the post meeting room. All members are welcome.

— Ironton Chapter 765 of the Purple Heart Association meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the Ironton City Center.

— Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of every month in the rear room of 911/EMA building, 515 Park Ave., Ironton.

— The Decatur Township Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the townhouse.

— Lawrence County Airpark Advisory Board will meet at 8 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

— VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the post. All members are urged to attend.

— The Lawrence County Educational Service Center governing board will meet at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month at the Educational Service Center office.

— The Village of Proctorville has its council meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.

— Hanging Rock Village Council meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the village townhouse.

— The Ironton City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

— American Legion Post 433 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at the corner of Seventh and Vernon streets in the rear.