May 14, 2021

  • 64°

Rock Hill basketball golf scramble May 22

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 am Friday, May 14, 2021

The Rock Hill Redmen girls and boys basketball programs will conduct a golf scramble fundraisers on Saturday, May 22, at Sandy Creek Golf Course in Ashland, Ky.
There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and drinks will be provided.
Entry fee is $200 per team. First place prize is $500.
To register or to be a hole sponsor should contact, call (740) 550-1687.

