Rock Hill basketball golf scramble May 22

The Rock Hill Redmen girls and boys basketball programs will conduct a golf scramble fundraisers on Saturday, May 22, at Sandy Creek Golf Course in Ashland, Ky.

There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and drinks will be provided.

Entry fee is $200 per team. First place prize is $500.

To register or to be a hole sponsor should contact, call (740) 550-1687.