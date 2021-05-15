Coal Grove boys, girls claim OVC track championships

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It’s a matching set.

The Coal Grove Hornets and Lady Hornets both ran away with the Ohio Valley Conference track championship in their respective meets on Saturday.

The Hornets had 160 points to finish ahead of runner-up Rock Hill as the Redmen had 142 points. The Portsmouth Trojans were third with 98, the Gallipolis Blue Devils 79, the Ironton Fighting Tigers 64, the Chesapeake Panthers 46, the Fairland Dragons 36 and the South Point Pointers 28.5 points.

With no meet last year, this season gave the Hornets a chance to restart their recent run of track titles under coach Jay Lucas. Coal Grove won the league six straight seasons from 2009-2014 before South Point ended the run.

“This was a great overall team performance. Our kids rose to the occasion and really performed well,” said Lucas.

“God has blessed us with a great group of young people at Coal Grove who are talented but work really hard. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

On the girls’ side, the Lady Hornets racked up 178 points to outdistance the runner-up Gallipolis Blue Angels with 99 points.

Rock Hill was third at 94, Fairland had 90, Ironton 60, Chesapeake 56, South Point 47 and Portsmouth 28.

“The girls came out today and really performed well,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Aaron Hankins. “A lot of events went our way and really allowed us to put together a good amount of points to come away with the team win. This group of girls have been pretty special the entire season.”

In boys’ field events, Coal Grove’s Ben Compliment won the shot put at 53-1 with Gallipolis’ Riley Starnes second at 49-11. The two flipped finishes in the discus as Starnes threw 156-10 and Compliment 146-3.

Ironton’s Quay Harrison won the high jump at 6-1 and the pole vault at 11-6.

Rock Hill’s Victory Day took first in the long jump 20-6.

Coal Grove had first place finishes in the running events from Chase Hall in the 110-meter hurdles and Elijah Dillon in the 800-meter run.

Rock Hill’s standout sprinter Noah Wood won the 200 meters at 23.16 and the 400 meters at 50.45 seconds.

The Hornets’ relay team of Jeff Sparks, Steve Easterling, Landon Davis and Dillon had a time of 8:56.60 to win the 4×800 race.

Ironton’s quartet of Ethan White, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker and Harrison was first in the 4×400 with a time of 3:39.57.

Rock Hill claimed two of the four relay races.

Parker Knipp, Ethan Cattell, Wood and Day ran a 1:34.22 time in the 4×200 while Tyson Lewis, Brayden Adams, Cattell and Knipp were clocked at 45.55 in the 4×100.

“This is a special team. They are a close-knit group who really care about each other. I think that gives them the drive to work and the drive to excel,” said Lucas.

“Coach (Alex) Bare, coach (Scott) Hamm and coach (Jordan) Lucas have done an amazing job this year helping to prepare this team to perform. I’m very appreciative of them and all of their hard work. Our seniors Ben Compliment, Morgan Schultz, Tucker Meadows and Kye Robinson are great young people and tremendous leaders.”

In the girls’ meet, the Lady Hornets picked up where it left off in 2019 when they won the league meet before spring sports were canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“Coming from the smallest school in the OVC and to be able to come out each week and perform at the level they do says a lot about our school and the group of kids we have,” said Hankins.

“They have been very disciplined at practice by putting in the work and pushing one another to be the best.”

The Lady Hornets’ Kylee Thomas won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as well as the 200-meter dash. Kylie Montgomery claimed the 400-meter race and was second to Thomas in the 200.

Addi Dillow won the high jump and ran a leg on the winning 4×100 relay along with Kelsey Fraley, Olivia Kingrey and Maddie McDaniel as well as the 400 relay with Montgomery, Kingrey and Laura Hamm.

Montgomery, Hamm, Kingrey and McDaniel teamed up to win the 4×200 relay. McDaniel also won the 100-meter race.

“The girls have won multiple meets this year and they have broken many school records in the process. As a team, they are one of the hardest working group of girls I’ve ever had the privilege to coach,” said Hankins.

“I’m looking forward to what the next few weeks hold and seeing how much more they may accomplish.”

Rock Hill’s Jaina Bailey won the discus and Gallipolis’ Chanee Cremeens won the shot put. Ironton’s Emma Hall was second in both events. The Redwomen’s Camryn Miller took the gold in the 3200-mter run.

Chesapeake’s Emily Duncan won the long jump at 16-4.5.

The Blue Angels’ Sarah Watts set meet records in the 800-meter run (2:22.17) and 1600 meters (5:24.50).

Ohio Valley Conference

2021 Track & Field Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1, Coal Grove 178; 2, Gallipolis 99; 3, Rock Hill 94; 4, Fairland 90; 5, Ironton 60; 6, Chesapeake 56, South Point 47; 8, Portsmouth 28

Field Events

Discus: 1, Jaina Bailey (RH) 109-01; 2, Emma Hall (Ir) 109-00; 3, Makinzie Luhrsen (SP) 99-7; 4, Kayden Lattimore (Po) 99-05; 5, Chanee Cremeens (Ga) 97-08; 6, Bailie Wilson (Ch) 97-04; 7, Rylee Hamron (CG) 94-5; 8, Whitney Howard (RH) 91-4

High Jump: 1, Addi Dillow (CG) 5-0; 2, Emil Duncan (Ch) 5-0; 3, Carolina Sola (Ga) 4-6; 4, Lilly Zornes (Ir) 4-4; 5, Emma Marshall (Fa) 4-4; 6, Chasity Cecil (Ir) 4-2; 7, Kayleigh Rowe (CG) 4-2; 8, Aliva Lear (Ga) 4-2

Long Jump: 1, Emily Duncan (Ch) 16-04.5; 2, Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 15-01.5; 3, Cigi Pancake (RH) 14-10.75; 4, Robin Isaacs (Ch) 14-08; 5, Kailyn Wilson (Po) 14-01.5; 6, Bri Reynolds (RH) 13-9.5; 7, Sarah Roach (SP) 13-8.5; 8, Kia Booth (Fa) 13-01.5

Shot Put: 1, Chanee Cremeens (Ga) 33-5; 2, Emma Hall (Ir) 33-4; 3, Rylee Harmon (CG) 31-9; 4, Makinzie Luhrsen (SP) 31-5; 5, Kimrie Staley (SP) 30-2; 6, Kenadee Keaton (CG) 29-3; 7, Kymaree Carter (Po) 28-11; 8, Jaina Bailey (RH) 28-02

Pole Vault: 1, Callie Wilson (Ga) 10-7; 2, Kandace Pauley (Ch) 9-0; 3, Emma Marshall (fa) 8-6; 4, Matti Hapney (CG) 7-6; 5, Katie Stitt (Fa) 7-0; 6, Makayla Collins (Ir) 7-0; 7, Tyera Pemberton (CG) 6-6; 8, Bella Stevens (RH) 6-0.

Running Events

100M Hurdles: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 16.20; 2, Robin Issacs (Ch) 17.86; 3, Kylie Hayes (Fa) 18.12; 4. Kelsey Fraley (CG) 19.42; 5, Paige Bailey (RH) 20.02; 6, Rileigh Brown (Fa) 20.11; 7, Kiarah Cox (Ir) 20.72

100M: 1, Maddie McDaniel (CG) 13.18; 2, Kylee Thomas (CG) 13.19; 3. Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 13.23; 4, Emily Duncan (Ch) 13.74; 5, Kiera Adams (Ir) 13.87; 6. Callie Wilson (Ga) 13.97; 7, Kaci Adkins (Fa) 14.04; 8, Makayla Bryant (Ga) 14.12

1600M: 1, Sarah Watts (Ga) 5:24.50 (meet record); 2, Ellil Holmes (CG) 5:44.31; 3, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 5:52,44; 4, Bella Stevens (RH) 5:54.47; 5, Camryn Miller (RH) 5:58.46; 6, Emma Marshall (Fa) 6:20.06; 7, Elizabeth Hout (Ga) 6:24.27; 8, Terryann Blizzard (Po) 7:37.76

400M: 1, Kylie Montgomery (CG) 1:00.02; 2, Bri Reynolds (RH) 1:03.29; 3, Lauran Hamm (CG) 1:04.44; 4, Katie Stitt (Fa) 1:05.40; 5, Arianna Thomas (Po) 1:06.45; 6, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 1:06.77; 7, Cigi Pancake (RH) 1:09.04; 8, Sarah Mitchell (SP) 1:09.27

300M Hurdles: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 48.94; 2, Maddie McDaniel (CG) 48.40; 3, Robin Isaacs (Ch) 52.87; 4, Lexi Steele (Fa) 55.98; 5, Paige Bailey (RH) 56.25; 6, Kaci Adkins (Fa) 57.77; 7, Tru Pancake (RH) 1:01.04; 8, Gabby McConnell (Ga) 1:02.67

800M: 1, Sarah Watts (Ga) 2:22.17 (meet record); 2, Laura Hamm (CG) 2:38.02, 3, Elli Holmes (CG) 2:38.32; 4, Bella Stevens (RH_ 2:40.09; 5, Courtney Corvin (Ga) 2:41.91; 6, Emma Mashall (Fa) 2:50.85; 7, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 2:59.32; 8, Ashlie Howard (RH) 3:01.25

200M: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 26.69; 2, Kylie Montgomery (CG) 27.26; 3, Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 27.63; 4, Kiera Adams (Ir) 28.72; 5, Katie Stitt (Fa) 28.90; 6, Emily Duncan (Ch) 29.20; 7, Makayla Bryant (Ga) 29.58; 8, Aliva Lear (Ga) 29.84

3200M: 1, Camryn Miller (RH) 13:03.04; 2, Kylie Gilmore (RH) 13:10.10; 3, Nina Miller (Fa) 14:16.05; 4, Abbey Hicks (CG) 14:22.51; 5, Krystal Davison (Ga) 14:36,86; 6, Emily Carrico (Fa) 14:53.01; 7, Elizabeth Guzman-Hipolito (Po) 16:58.54; 8, Terryann Blizzard (Po) 17:36.98

Relays

4×800: 1, Gallipolis (Courtney Corvin, Kennedy Smith, Brooke Hamilton, Sarah Watts) 10:42.88; 2, Rock Hill (Bri Reynolds, Kylie Gilmore, Camryn Miller, Tru Pancake) 11:0468; 3. Coal Grove (Abbey Hicks, Addi Dillow, Olivia Kingrey, Elli Holmes) 11:27.40; 4, Fairland (Kinsey Wray, Emily Carrico, Brooklyn Brumfield, Nina Miller) 12:24.67; 5, Ironton (Kaitlyn Eaches, Hannah Shavers, Brooke Babb, Chasity Cecil) 12:53.10; 6, Portsmouth (Alyvia Waughtel, Ryen Bishop, Elizabetth Guzman-Hipolito, Terryann Blizzard) 13:02.41

4×200: 1, Coal Grove (Kylie Montgomery, Laura Hamm, Olivia Kingrey, Maddie McDaniel) 1:51.84; 2, Ironton (Lilly Zornes, Kenzleigh Davison, Keira Adams, Evan Williams) 1:55.97; 3, Fairland (Lexi Steele, Kylie Hayes, Morgan Webb, Katie Stitt) 1:56.52; 4, South Point (Sara Roach, Sarah Mitchell, Kaydence Dickerson, Elaysia Wilburn) 1:59.51; 5, Gallipolis (Makayla Bryant, Carolina Sola, Gabby McConnell, Aliva Lear) 2:02.57; 6, Portsmouth (Arianna Thomas, Alyvia Waughtel, Ryen Bishop, Kailyn Wilson) 2:02.89; 7, Rock Hill (Paige Bailey, Ashlie Howard, Allison Rogers, Cigi Pancake) 2:03.02

4×100: 1, Coal Grove (Kelsey Fraley, Olivia Kingrey, Addi Dillow, Maddie McDaniels) 53.93; 2, Gallipolis (Callie Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Makayla Bryant, Aliva Lear) 54.38; 3, Ironton (Lilly Zornes, Kenzleigh Davidson, Keira Adams, Evan Williams) 54.81; 4, Farialdn (Kylie Hayes, Kaci Adkins, Amelia Butler, Morgan Webb) 55.91; 5, South Point (Kaydence Dickerson, Keilanee Montgomery, Marissa Wolfe, Sarah Roach) 57.20; 6, Rock Hill (Angel Blevins, Destiney Poe, Allison Rogers, Ashlie Howard) 1:01.14

4×400: 1, Coal Grove (Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Addi Dillow, Laura Hamm) 4:22.54; 2, Gallipolis (Sarah Watts, Courtney Corvin, Kennedy Smith, Brooke Hamilton) 4:33.26; 3, Rock Hill (Cigi Pancake, Paige Bailey, Bri Reynolds, Bella Stevens) 4:34.84; 4, Fairland (Lexi Steele, Morgan Webb, Kinsey Wray, Reece Barnitz) 4:38.11; 5, Ironton (Kenzleigh Davidson, Chasity Cecil, Brooke Babb, Evan Williams( 4:44.00; 6, Portsmouth (Arianna Thomas, Alyvia Waughtel, Ryen Bishop, Kailyn Wilson) 4:51.72

Boys’ Team Results

1, Coal Grove 160.5; 2, Rock Hill 142; 3, Portsmouth 98; 4, Gallipolis 79; 5, Ironton 64; 6, Chesapeake 46; 7, Fairland 36; 8, South Point 28.5

Field Events

Discus: 1, Riley Starnes (Ga) 156-10; 2, Ben Compliment (CG) 146-3; 3, Perry Kingrey (CG) 130-9; 4, Michael Lucas (Fa) 129-6; 5, Max Gleichauf (Ir) 109-0; 6, Maurice Long (SP) 104-8; 7, Lane Smith (RH) 104-8; 8, Rex Smith (Po) 98-6

High Jump: 1, William “Quay” Harrison (Ir) 6-1; 2, Darryl Taylor (SP) 6-0; 3, Victory Day (RH) 5-10, 4, Chris Duff (Po) 5-10; 5, Trent Hacker (Ir) 5-8; 6, Braydon Malone (RH) 5-8; 7, Amare Johnson (Po) 5-8; 8, Chase Hall (CG) 5-6.

Long Jump: 1, Victory Day (RH) 20-6; 2, Daunevyn Woodson (Ga) 20-4.25; 3, Tristin Crisenbery (Ga) 19-1.25; 4, Nakyan Turner (SP) 18-6.5; 5, Chris Duff (Po) 18-6.6; 6, Ryan Martin (Ch) 18-4.5; 7, Chase Hall (CG) 18-1.5; 8, Tanner Robbins (Ch) 17-10.5

Shot Put: 1, Ben Compliment (CG) 53-1; 2, Riley Starnes (Ga) 49-11; 3, Dustin Lunsford (CG) 42-10.5; Nick Knight (Fa) 40-8.5; 5, Lane Smith (RH) 40-7.75; 6, Maurice Long (SP) 39-9.75; 7, Logan Hamlin (Fa) 38-11; 8, Rex Smith (Po) 37-0.5

Pole Vault: 1, William “Quay” Harrison (Ir) 11-6; 2, Landon Roberts (CG) 11-0; 3, Darryl Taylor (SP) 11-0, Morgan Schultz (CG) 11-0; 5, Aaron Ross (Ch) 10-6; 6, Hunter Blagg (RH) 10-6; 7, Parker Wyant (Fa) 9-5; 8, Izaiaha Willis (Ch) 9-6

Running Events

110M Hurdles: 1, Chase Hall (CG) 16.42; 2. Alex DeLapa (Ch) 17.87; 3, Morgan Schultz (CG) 18.00; 4, Jacob Sudlow (Fa) 18.04; 5, Jose Buxo (Ch) 18.20; 6, Myshawn Williams (Po) 19.87; 7, Conner Emnett (Po) 23.30

100M: 1, Daunevyn Woodson (Ga) 11.28; 2, Tyson Lewis (RH) 11.53; 3, Dante Hamrick (Po) 11.63; 4, Omarian Martin (Po) 11.85, 5, Parker Knipp (RH) 11.99; 6, Kane LeBlanc (SP) 12.02; 7, Clay Ferguson (CG) 12.24; 8, Nate Younge (Ga) 12.30

1600M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Po) 4:48.20; 2, Sam Simpson (RH) 4:48.81; 3, Landon Davis (CG) 5:06.96; 4, Michael Gleichauf (Ir) 5:08.68; 5, Jeff Sparks (CG) 5:09.70; 6, Connor Blagg (RH) 5:13, 38; 7, Logan Nicholas (Ga) 5:19.29; 8, Ayden Wine (Fa) 5:23.02

400M: 1, Noah Wood (RH) 50.45; 2, Elijah Dillon (G) 52.86; 3, Jace Casella (Fa) 54.03; 4, Steve Easterling (CG) 55.55; 5, Donavan Carr (Po) 56.76; 6, Hunter Blagg (RH) 58.39; 7, Miles Shipp (Po) 59.53; 8, Jayden Ferrell (SP) 1:00.36

300M Hurdles: 1, Tristin Crisenbery (Ga) 43:11; 2, Chase Hall (CG) 44.12; 3, Dannie Maynard (Ch) 44.98; 4, Victor Day (RH) 45.69; 5, Morgan Schultz (CG) 45.86; 6, Jose Buxo (Ch) 46.47; 7, Jacob Sudlow (Fa) 46.78; 8, Myshawn Williams (Po) 47.68

800M: 1, Elijah Dillon (CG) 2:04.44; 2, Sam Simpson (RH) 2:04.98; 3, Charlie Putnam (Po) 2:05.05; 4, Ethan White (Ir) 2:11.32; 5, Trevyvin Craft (Po) 2:14.03; 6, Isaac Phillips (RH) 2:21.20; 7, Wilton Long (Ga) 2:24.42; 8, Jacob Taylor (Ch) 2:35.08

200M: 1, Noah Wood (RH) 23.16; 2, Tyson Lewis (RH) 23.42; 3, Jarren Hicks (CG) 24.22; 4, Derrick Lucas (CG) 24.31, 5, Daunevyn Woodson (Ga) 24.62; 6, Chris Duff (Po)24.90; 7, Nate Younge (Ga) 25,29; 8, Dante Hamrick (Po) 25.51

3200M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Po) 11:00.70; 2, Sam Simpson (RH) 11:18.85; 3, Jeff Sparks (CG) 11:26. 20; 4, Landon Davis (CG) 11:28.62; 5, Logan Nicholas (Ga) 11:31.45; 6, Connor Blagg (RH) 11:34.35; 7, Ayden Wine (Fa) 11:55.83; 8, Michael Gleichauf (Ir) 12:33.21

Relays

4×800: 1, Coal Grove (Jeff Sparks, Elijah Dillon, Steve Easterling, Landon Davis) 8:56.60; 2, Rock Hill (Sam Simpson, Isaac Phillips, Connor Blagg, Hunter Blagg) 9:11.03; 3, Portsmouth (Xander Young, Charlie Putnam, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft) 9:24.38; 4, Chesapeake (Cameron Lambert, Carl Handley, Nick Ferguson, Lucas Shephard) 9:58.18; 5, Ironton (Ethaniel Hellyer, Phillip Bowman, Connor McDaniel, Wyatt Baumgardner) 11:08.32; 6, Gallipolis (Gabe Russell, Connor Davis, Rhys Davis, Brock Howard) 12:07.56

4×200: 1, Rock Hill (Parker Knipp, Ethan Cattell, Victor Day, Noah Wood) 1:34.22; 2, Portsmouth (Beau Hammond, Donavan Carr, Chris Duff, Devon Lattimore) 1:35.36; 3. Ironton (Peyton Wilson, Chianti Martin, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker) 1:35.52; 4, Coal Grove (Derrick Lucas, Steven Simpson, Jarren Hicks, Clay Ferguson) 1:38.68; 5, Fairland (Parkere Wyant, Jace Casella, Jacob Sudlow, Tristan Daily) 1:39.16; 6, Chesapeake (Ian Hicks, Lucas Shepard, Dannie Maynard, Nick Ferguson) 1:41.00; 7, Gallipolis (Nate Younge, Brock Howard, Adam Stout, Coen Duncan) 1:44.72

4×100: 1, Rock Hill (Tyson Lewis, Ethan Cattell, Brayden Adams, Parker Knipp) 45.55; 2. Portsmouth (Dante Hamrick, Beau Hammond, Amare Johnson, Devon Lattimore) 46.15) 46.15; 3. Coal Grove (Clay Ferguson, Gavin Gipson, Jarren Hicks, Derrick Lucas) 46.19; 4, Ironton (Peyton Wilson, Chianti Martin, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker) 46.87; 5, Gallipolis (Nate Younge, Tristin Crisenbery, Adam Stout, Coen Duncan) 47.68; 6, Chesapeake (Alex DeLapa, Ian Hicks, Dannie Maynard, Ryan Martin) 48.40; 7, Fairland (Parker Wyant, Tristan Dailey, Jentin Padilla, Logan Hamlin) 51.04

4×400: 1, Ironton (Ethan White, William “Quay” Harrison, Eli Carter, Trent Hacker) 3:39.57; 2, Coal Grove (Morgan Schultz, Steve Easterling, Jarren Hicks, Landon Davis) 3:44.72; 3, Portsmouth (Donavan Carr, Haidyn Griffith, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft) 3:47.54; 4, Rock Hill (Bryden Adams, Dylan Griffith, Hunt Blagg, Noah Wood) 3:47.76; 5, Chesapeake (Ian Hicks, Dannie Maynard, Lucas Shepard, Jose Buxo) 3:50.14; 6, Gallipolis (Tristan Crisenb ery, Adam Stout, Wilton Long, Logan Nicholas 4:09.29