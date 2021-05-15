Herd wins 1-0; reach soccer title game

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Jamil Roberts scored in the 60th minute and Marshall advanced to the NCAA College Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina on Friday.

Oliver Semmle made five saves for the Thundering Herd, who will face the winner of late game between Indiana and Pittsburgh in Monday’s championship match.

Marshall eliminated top-seeded Clemson on penalties and then downed Georgetown in the quarterfinals en route to its first semifinal appearance.

Roberts’ goal came on Marshall’s first shot of the match, and was his fourth goal of the season. The Tar Heels outshot the Thundering Herd 11-1.

North Carolina was making its ninth overall appearance in the semifinals. The Tar Heels won national titles in 2001 and 2011.

It was the first meeting between the two teams, neither of which were seeded in the tournament.