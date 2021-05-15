Lane closure set for on U.S. 60 at Summitt in Boyd County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — A lane closure on part of U.S. 60 east at Summitt in Boyd County could cause traffic delays beginning next week.

On Monday, May 17, the right lane of eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between Summitt Road and Midland Trail — just past Giovanni’s going toward Ashland — and will remain closed for the next two to four weeks. The closure is for traffic safety purposes due to a public library construction project adjacent to the highway.

Motorists should expect delays, and are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.