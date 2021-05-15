Moore’s pitching, Ironton’s bats key sectional title win

Jim Walker

On Monday, 16 was a key number for Keegan Moore. On Friday, the number 16 was pretty impressive again.

Moore pitched 16 innings and struck out 22 batters in a 2-1 loss to unbeaten Portsmouth Notre Dame on Monday.

In the Division 3 sectional finals on Friday, Moore faced just 16 batters as she pitched a one-hitter to lead the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers to a 13-0 five-inning win over the New Lexington Lady Panthers.

Moore struck out 10 of the 16 batters she faced and did not issue a walk as Ironton played error-free defense.

Moore had a big day at the plate as well going 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four runs batted in.

The Lady Tigers cranked out 15 hits with Kiandra Martin going 2-3 with a home run and two RBI, Jade Rogers was 2-3 with two doubles and three RBI, Katelyn Moore 2-2 with a double, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 with a doble, Kirsten Williams 1-2 with a triple and RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 with a double and RBI, Emily Weber 1-3 with an RBi and Kylie Miller was 1-3.

Ironton (24-4) will host Alexander at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals. Alexander beat Portsmouth West 3-1 in nine innings.

Ironton basically decided the outcome of the game in the first inning with a 9-run eruption.

Brammer and Williams walked to start the inning and Moore blasted a 3-run home run.

Sorbilli doubled, went to third on a ground out and scored on a hit by Weber. Katelyn Moore walked and Miller reached on an error to load the bases. Rogers hit a sacrifice fly, Brammer double for a run and Williams had an RBI triple.

Keegan Moore singled to score Williams and cap the rally.

Ironton scored two runs in each of the second and third innings.

In the second, Martin singled, Katelyn Moore double and Rogers doubled to drive in the two runners.

In the third, Martin supplied the power with a home run following a single by Sorbilli.

New Lexington 000 00 = 0 1 2

Ironton 922 0x = 13 15 0

Abby Wilson, Lydia Stephens (1) and K Fink. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (K-10, BB-0). L-Wilson (IP-0.2, H-5, R-9, ER-4, BB-3). Stephens (IP-3.1, H-10, R-4, ER-4, K-3). Hitting-NL: J Allen 1-2; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B RBI, Kirsten Williams 1-2 3B RBI, Keegan Moore 3-3 3B HR 4-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 2B, Kiandra Martin 2-3 HR 2-RBI, Emily Weber 1-3 RBI, Katelyn Moore 2-2 2B, Kylie Miller 1-3, Jada Rogers 2-3 2-2B 3-RBI.